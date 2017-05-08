Irene Bernice Ballentine, 90, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017, following complications from an accidental fall in her home.

She had lived in Carrollton and Canton and was a retired Certified Medical Assistant. Irene was a member of Saint Michael The Archangel Catholic Church Canton, the Carrollton Junior Women’s Club, Carrolton Women’s Cucumber Club, and a former member of the Carrollton High School Band Boosters Club and Carrollton PTA (former president). She was a proud member of the Ohio State Society of Medical Assistants – Stark County Chapter (1974-75) and was recognized by The Exchange Club of Canton with the “Proudly We Hail” Award in 1991 for her patriotism. She then became known in Canton as the “Flag Lady”.

She was the proud mother of her four daughters and lovingly followed the activities of her grandchildren and family. She was anxiously awaiting the pending birth of her newest great grandson, Agustin Andrew Fraga of Palm Desert, CA.

She and her late husband, Alex, were season ticket holders for the Canton McKinley Bulldogs. An avid sports fan she rooted for the Indians, Browns and Cavs.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Fraga of Canton, Michelle (Mark) Jahn of San Diego, CA, and Dianne (Mark) Stucky of Medina; step-children, Robin (Allan) Sigler, and Rhonda (Andrew) Popa; 11 grandchildren, Amy (Edward III) Rath, Michael (Heather) Rosedale, Andrew (Staci Morrison) Fraga II, James Patron Jr., Nicole Patron, Trevor Jahn, Branden Stucky, Michaella Stucky, Raymond Rosedale III, Holley (Ron) Sharpe and Jordan (Dawn) Rosedale; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Eugene) James of Milton, FL; and a Godchild, Todd Cobb of New Orleans, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Ballentine; parents, Noah and Mary (Tack) Headrick; daughter, Cynthia Rosedale; sister, Margaret Villare; and brothers, Don, Victor, Tom and John Headrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 9 in Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with dear friend of the family, Father Donald King as Celebrant. Burial was in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, Canton or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Carrollton. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com.