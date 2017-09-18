Irene E. Johnson, 90

Irene Elizabeth Johnson, 90, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Carroll Health Care Center.

Born Sept. 14, 1927, in Ravenswood, WV, she was a daughter to Thomas and Estella (Howell) Rector.

She was employed by HARCATUS before becoming the resident manager at Carroll Square and Carroll Court from 1974 to 1987. Irene was one of the founding members of the Carrollton Bible Chapel where she remained an active member for years. She enjoyed making quilts for her family and friends. Later in life she enjoyed working as a foster grandparent for Carrollton Schools.

She is survived by two sons, William (Betty) Johnson of Carrollton and Robert (Mary) Johnson of Dennison; one daughter, Jo Ann (Ed) Hilliard of Carrollton; a daughter- in- law, Eloise Johnson of Mechanicsburg, PA; three brothers, Darrell (Pat) Rector of Malvern, Delbert (Donna) Rector and Richard Rector, both of Carrollton; a sister, Pauline Postlethwait of Weirton, WV; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Johnson; a brother, Edwin Rector; two sisters, Edith Brown and Geraldine Roush; and a grandson, Jeff Hilliard.

Calling hours for Irene will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.