It’s about filling a need

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Stacey Brown and Shannon Miller are best friends, both have children and both know how much it costs to raise children.

Both were stay-at-home moms when their children were young and frequently held yard or garage sales to, as they put it, “get rid of clothes, toys and other items their children grew out of.” They also visited yard sales and knew the value they provided to parents with multiple children.

Stacey’s children were ages 5 and 7 and Shannon’s were ages 6 and 8. “You can imagine how much stuff we had in our houses,” said Shannon. “We toted everything out for a yard sale, then toted it back in after the sale to store it for another year,” said Stacey.

They often thought there had to be a way to hold a community sale to help other parents sell their items in a single location that would also make it easy for parents looking to purchase items for their children.

“We started visiting sales where groups of parents went together and held sales,” said Shannon. “We visited sales all around Ohio and knew we wanted to bring something like it to our own community.”

The pair did what any best friends would do: they acted on their idea.

Stacey came up with the name, Twice Around for Kids Sake, and the girls moved forward.

The first sale was held in 2006 in the banquet room of the Days Inn. They had about 20 sellers.

The two are busy preparing for their 25th sale this week with an expected 70-plus sellers.

The 25th edition of Twice Around for Kids Sake will be held March 23 and 24 in Trinity Lutheran Church on N. Lisbon St. in Carrollton.

“It was definitely a hit,” said Shannon. “We outgrew the Days Inn in one year and moved it to Our Lady of Mercy Hall for a few years. “We outgrew that and moved to the Lutheran Church about six years ago. We now do two sales a year.”

The response from the community has been, well, almost overwhelming at times.

“Thank goodness Shannon is organized!” said Stacey. “She takes care of organizing items. I’m the social one. I like to talk to customers. It works well for us.”

Not only does it work well for them, it works for customers and sellers as well.

One mother who has several children she home schools, is a regular at the sale on Saturday, which is half off items with a star on the tag.

“You can get a lot of nice clothes for a great price,” Shannon said. “We have numerous people thank us for doing the sale every year.”

The two inspect items as they are delivered to the sale and only accept clothes and items in good condition with no stains or holes.

“It’s not just clothes, it’s books, furniture, toys, shoes, bedding, strollers and accessories, basically anything for kids ages 0-18” said Shannon, adding they cannot accept drop-side cribs or car seats. “You name it, we’ve had it,” said Shannon with a laugh. “One time we had a unicycle!”

The girls both say they don’t do it for themselves, they do it for the community. “

“We don’t make money,” said Stacey. “We keep a small percentage of the price to pay for rent, insurance and advertising costs. The rest goes to the seller.”

All four of their children are in high school and both hold down full time jobs, so why do they continue with the sales?

“ I know the benefits it provides to the community. That’s my motivation,” said Stacey.

“I continue to do it because of the need in the community,” said Shannon. “I work in Massillon so it’s my way of connecting with the community and, besides, I get to spend a week with my best friend.”

The two began setting up racks and tables for the sale Tuesday. Sellers began dropping off items Wednesday. Sellers are offered the chance to shop Thursday evening before the sale opens to the public Friday. Hours Friday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We close at 3 p.m. and have everything down in three hours, thanks to the volunteers, without whom we couldn’t do it,” said Shannon.

The two are especially proud of the fact that sellers have the option of picking up their items after the sale or donating them to HARCATUS.

“As everyone knows, kids grow out of clothes so fast, they are hardly ever worn out, so the selection at the sale is good quality,” said Shannon.

“It’s a good feeling to know the items and clothes sold at the sale are actually getting a new life of sorts with other children and most of the items not sold at the sale are donated to a charity that gives them away to families in need,” said Stacey.

Anyone who would like more information on Twice Around for Kids Sake should call Stacey at 330-324-4968.