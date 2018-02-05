Jackie H. Hayden, 68

Jackie Howard Hayden, 68, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away Jan. 15, 2018.

Born March 12, 1949, in Massillon, he was a graduate of Carrollton High School.

Jack served in Vietnam from 1969-1970, where he received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, as well as the Army Commendation Medal.

He is survived by his siblings, Jill Korst of Dade City, FL, Jimmy Hayden of Jasper, TX, and Judy (Rick) Myers of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and June Hayden; and a sister, Jo Ann Ford.

A memorial service was held Jan. 27 in Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care in Palm Bay, FL.

Rest in Peace. We love you.