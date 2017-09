On Sept. 7, 2017, we lost a loving mother, daughter and friend, Jaimee Brown Clark.

Born Jan. 27, 1983, she was a daughter of Todd and Cheryl Brown and Robin and Henry Albright.

She is survived by her daughter, Janelle Clark; sibling, Brandon Brown; and grandmother, the former Geneva Donaldson.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Donaldson and Frank and Doris Brown.