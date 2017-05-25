James D. Kline, 68, of Magnolia, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Born Nov. 28, 1948, in Canton, a son of the late Carl and Helen (Popovich) Kline, he grew up in North Canton and Bolivar and came to Magnolia in 1983.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School. He retired from Republic Technologies and had worked at Superior Brand Meats. More important than his work was his life of farming and being the special “Pop” to his six grandchildren. Jim was a member of St. James Catholic Church and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis (Graham) Kline, with whom he would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary July 8; one daughter, Julie (Mark) Eldridge; two sons, Benjamin (Bekah) Kline, and Kevin (Carie) Kline; his greatest joys of his life were his grandsons, Ryan Eldridge, Noah and Micah Kline, and granddaughters, Sarah, Katie and Emily Eldridge; two sisters, Sue (Jerry) Werntz and Linda Heaton; three brothers, Patrick Kline, Mark (Georgianna) Kline, and Matthew (Barbara) Kline.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Michael Kline and Carla Ann Kline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 27 at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Bishop as Celebrant. Interment will be in Hites Cemetery following cremation. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. in Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.