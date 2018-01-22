James L. Hornbeck, 66

James (Jim) Lee Hornbeck, 66, of Jacksonville, FL, died Jan. 16, 2018, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was a part of the neighbor “State Yard Gang” growing up, and graduated as Salutatorian of his 1969 class at Carrollton High School. Jim retired to Jacksonville after serving in the United States Navy serving in the Vietnam War and Gulf Wars.

He is survived by his wife, Junko, and their children, Jeffery and Jasmine; a brother, Charles (Judy) Hornbeck of Cincinnati; and a sister, Mary Ann (Roger) Burrell of Jacksonville, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hornbeck and Ron Hornbeck, a former math teacher and coach at Carrollton High School.

A Navy veteran, he is being honored by being placed in Jacksonville National Cemetery.