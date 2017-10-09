James R. Cramer, 65

James “Ran” Rance Cramer, 65, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arbors of Minerva.

Born June 15, 1952, in Columbus, he was a son of James Richard and Margaret “Peg” Ann (Brackin) Cramer.

He married Jennifer Ann (Lawrence) Cramer May 27, 1978. Ran was a self-employed logger. He would use his draft horses to take the logs to the mill. He was a member of the Carroll County Historical Society and Carroll County Antique Collector’s Club. Ran helped the youth by serving as a 4- H Advisor. He enjoyed all woodworking and his saw mill.

Ran is survived by a son, Jarrod (Monica) Cramer of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Erin, Jessi, and Madison; a sister, Cindi (James) McCain of Michigan; a nephew, Matthew; and many loving family members.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Christ Community Church in Dellroy with Pastor Scott Welch and family friend John Steele officiating. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

