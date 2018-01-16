James “Red” Rahmoeller, 90, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center.

Born Aug. 15, 1927, in Illmo, MO, he was a son to Martin and Anise (Shedelbower) Rahmoeller.

He attended the Carrollton Baptist Temple. He retired from Witco Chemicals where he serviced oil wells. He loved telling stories about working in the oil fields in Illinois and Ohio.

He is survived by two daughters, Jenita (Larry) Phillips of Carrollton and Kathy (Kevin) Hanley of Minerva; a son, Rick (Carol) Rahmoeller of Minerva; a sister, Shirley Wyke of Grayville, IL; a brother, John Rahmoeller of Grayville, IL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce (Rush) Rahmoeller, who died in 1990; a brother, Joseph Rahmoeller; grandson, Rodney Phillips; niece, Lynda French; and great granddaughter, Hannah Rahmoeller.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Dave Powell officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. The family wants to give a special thanks to the 3rd floor CCU and Hospice at Mercy Hospital for taking good care of him. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.