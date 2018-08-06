James Wherry Borton, 85, of Minerva, became ill while out on Atwood Lake in his houseboat.

He was taken to Union Hospital in Dover, and transported to Cleveland Clinic – Akron.

He died Aug. 1, 2018, in Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

Born in Cleveland, he was a son to Homer Thompson and Martha Law Borton.

He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and earned a degree from Muskingum College in 1955. Jim did landscaping in summers during high school and college for Lanphear Arborists in Cleveland. After college he started his own landscaping business and operated it until being hired to manage the Cleveland Presbyterian Camp “The Highlands” in Trumbull County.

Some years later he purchased Camp Conestoga for Boys. Through the years, the camp was expanded to Conestoga Farm and Top O’ The Farm Restaurant. Years later, he worked as a salesman for Karl Kuemmerling Inc. of Massillon, selling arborist supplies for 10 years. He owned and operated Plain & Fancy tour bus and gave tours of Amish Country. He also owned the Swiss Hobby Shop in Sugarcreek. Jim was an elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Jim had many hobbies, but the one he liked the best was working on his classic cars.

His wife of 61 years survives, Patricia Wilson Borton; a sister, Martha Johnstone of Liberty Lake, WA; sons, Thomas Law (Lisa) Borton of Minerva and Peter James (Susan) Borton of Wadsworth; daughter, Linda Lee Borton of Sugarcreek; granddaughters, Haley (James) Culler of Alliance, Hilary Law Borton of Dayton and Lindsay (Justin) Klish of Columbus; grandson, Scott Borton – Maeve Kallenbach of Seven Hills; and great granddaughter, Ellie Law Borton.

There were no calling hours, only private graveside funeral services for family Aug. 6 in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern with Pastor Kevin Crater.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.