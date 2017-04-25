Janet E. Battaglia, 62, of Carrollton passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017, after her brief, but strong fight with cancer.

Born Sept. 11, 1954, in Apollo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Kinter Smail.

She was very involved with everything and anything to do with her children and grandchildren. Sunday dinners and everyday phone calls were a must, along with absolutely no swearing on Sundays.

She is survived by her soul mate of 46 years, Robert M. Battaglia of Carrollton; a daughter, Amy (Gary) Richeson of Minerva; two sons, Robert L. Battaglia of Carrollton and Adam (Hannah) Battaglia of Louisville; four granddaughters, Emily (Justin) Morckel, Sarah Pandrea, Isabella Battaglia and Myah Battaglia; two grandsons, Tyler Pandrea and Aidyn Battaglia; two great grandchildren, Ayvah Pandrea and Parker Morckel; three brothers, Leonard Smail of Ohio, Bill (Jo-Anne) Smail of New York, James Smail of Ohio; and two sisters, Dorothy Stone and Linda (Bob) Lauffer both of Pennsylvania.

Janet was preceded in death by her loving son, John A. Battaglia, and two brothers, Larry and Donnie Smail.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services. Immediately following the services a reception will be held at Janet’s home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.