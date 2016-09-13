Janet E. Petro, 84

Known for her love of learning, her dedication to her profession, and her steady focus on family, Janet Estelle (Boyer) Petro, 84, died peacefully in the company of family Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Saint Joseph Care Center in Louisville.

Born Dec. 4 , 1931, in Longswamp Township, in Berks County, PA, she was a daughter to Harry and Helen (Fenstermacher) Boyer.

Janet lived and worked in the Canton area most of her life. She was a longtime former member of Little Flower Catholic Church in Middlebranch, then a member of Saint James Catholic Church in Waynesburg. Mrs. Petro worked most recently as a Registered Nurse at Timken Mercy Hospital in Canton, providing direct patient care in labor and delivery for about 20 years. She previously worked in the nursery at Mercy Hospital in Canton, and earlier in Washington, DC, Chicago and San Diego.

Growing up on a family farm in Eastern Pennsylvania, Janet worked alongside her sisters and parents. At Longswamp Township High School in Berks County, she excelled at math and science, and was valedictorian. Mrs. Petro enrolled at Kutztown High School for her senior year. After graduating in 1949, she moved to Reading, PA, to complete a nursing diploma at Reading Hospital. She then earned a registered nurse license, and relocated to Washington, D.C. to specialize in psychiatric nursing.

Janet met her future husband, Gerald Leonard Petro, a Navy Hospitalman, while both worked at Saint Elizabeth’s Psychiatric Hospital in Anacostia, VA. Jerry deployed to the Korean Conflict as a Navy Corpsman attached to the Marines, and Janet moved to Chicago, IL, for two years of post-graduate work in urban pediatrics at Cook County Hospital. They were married April 24, 1954, at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA.

After moving to Canton, the couple had eight children, Brett Petro (Reene) of Westerville, Ellen (James) Seiler of Rawson, Annette (Michael) Cryder of North Canton, Martha Petro (Larry Walker) of Carrollton, William (Sarah) Petro of Ottawa Hills, John (Amy) Petro of Waynesburg, and Beth Louise Petro and Mary (John) Ross, both of North Canton.

In Canton, Mrs. Petro made good use of varied skills, including fabricating clothes patterns from newspaper, singing harmonies at church, providing first aid to injured neighbors and teaching children multiple ways to do math problems. In retirement, Janet and Jerry moved to Dellroy, and spent 10 years gardening, beekeeping, hosting grandchildren and holding family parties.

Janet is survived by her sisters, Sue (Larry) Hertzog and Mary (Lew) Christman; a sister-in-law, Marlene (Nick) Eliades; a brother-in-law, John (Lois) Toth; eight children, 24 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Grandchildren include: siblings, Anthony (Marina) Petro of London, England, and Brendan Petro of Columbus; siblings, Matthew Petro [deceased], Jacob Petro of Cincinnati, and Joshua Petro of San Diego, CA; siblings, Sarah Seiler [deceased], Anne (Ryan Emrick) Seiler of New Orleans, LA, and Mara Seiler of Troy; siblings, John (Kristen Lash) Buchanan of Carrollton and Mariah Buchanan of Cuyahoga Falls; siblings, Madeline (Carl) Steib of Toledo, Grace Petro of Oxford, Lilly Petro, William Petro, Joseph Petro, Samuel Petro, Luis Petro and Ruby Petro, all of Ottawa Hills; siblings, Avery Petro of Athens, Benjamin Petro, Nicholas Petro, and Teresa Petro, all of Waynesburg; siblings, Dominick Quinn and Gianna Novelli of North Canton; and siblings, Christina (David Harris) Ross of Brimfield and Rachael Ross of North Canton. Great-grandchildren are: Taylor Minton of Brimfield; siblings, Estelle and Vincent Emrick of New Orleans LA; and Finley Steib of Toledo.

In addition to Jerry, her husband of 54 years, Janet was preceded in death by her parents; by beloved brother, Willis Boyer; two sisters, Ann (Randall) Gumpert and Lois (John) Toth; brothers-in-law, James (Marlene) Cook and Randall (Ann) Gumpert; a daughter-in-law, Tamara Shaffer (Brett) Petro; a nephew, Michael Cook; and grandchildren, Matthew Petro and Sarah Seiler.

Commemorate Janet at a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by the Reverend Father Leo J. Wehrlin, Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond St., Middlebranch, OH 44721. Casual calling hours are one hour before Mass at the church. All family and friends are invited to lunch after Mass in the Little Flower Social Hall.

Rather than flowers, consider memorial donations to: Saint Joseph Care Center, 2308 Reno Dr. NE, Louisville, OH 44641, Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave., NW, Canton, OH 44708, or Little Flower Catholic Church, 2040 Diamond St., Middlebranch, OH 44721.

(Reed Funeral Home 330-477-6721)