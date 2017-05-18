Jason Eddy named CHS athletic director

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Jason Eddy was hired as athletic director for Carrollton School during the board of education meeting May 9.

Eddy was hired on a two-year limited contract at a rate of $378 per day for 260-262 days.

He replaces Mark Spears, who retired after 11 years as athletic director and two years as assistant athletic director.

Eddy is a 1997 graduate of Carrollton High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from The Ohio State University (OSU) and a master’s in education from OSU in 2002.

After college, he returned to Carrollton and spent the next five years teaching government in the high school. In the fall of 2007, he was named assistant principal, a position he held the last 10 years.

Eddy said he has always loved sports and is ready for the challenge.

“As much as I love sports, I believe this is a great opportunity,” said Eddy. “I am ready to try something new and am looking for new challenges. I am excited to implement some of my ideas into the athletic department.”

The last few years he has been involved in coaching youth sports. His children, Turner, a fourth grader; and Emma, a second grader, are both involved.

“This has given me the opportunity to learn more about some of the sports I was not so familiar with,” he said. “I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Eddy’s wife, Michelle, is a reading specialist in the elementary school.

He begins his new duties Aug. 4.