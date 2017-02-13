Jean Dingess, 81, of Carrollton went home to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2017, in Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

Born Dec. 28, 1935, in Columbus, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Louise Ball.

Jean was a 1954 graduate of Pickerington High School where she was a member of the band, choir and a cheerleader. Jean married Lindsey Dingess on June 26, 1954. Lindsey enlisted in the US Air Force and they began a life of travel around the world for the next 20 years. The family settled in Carrollton, OH, in the summer of 1970. Jean enjoyed working for Dr. Jack Maffett for 25 years; everyone knew her as Jeanie, and she greeted them all with a smile.

Her greatest joy, though, was her family. She thrived on being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She found delight in giving to others, and never complained, because everyone’s happiness was her payment. Friends and family were always welcome in her home, and she will never be forgotten.

Jean is survived by two sons, Michael (Deborah) Dingess of Carrollton and William (Norma Jean) Dingess of Ramrod Key, FL; a daughter, Tracy (Steven) McCauley of Hodges, AL; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Debbie) Ball and David (Brada) Ball; and sisters, Nana Strahm, Marilyn (Arthur) Reams and Sue (Dan) Theiss; and many much loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsey Dingess Jr., in 2013, and a sister, Shirley Bundy.

There will be a memorial service for Jean at Carrollton Bible Chapel where she was a member. The service will be announced at a later date. Dodds Funeral Homes were in charge of arrangements.