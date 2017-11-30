Jeffrey A. Harsh, 63, of Malvern, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017.

Born Jan. 9, 1954, in Canton, he was a son to the late Nate Harsh and Dorothy (McCully) (Harsh) Haugh.

He graduated from Carrollton High School, attended Kent State University and graduated from Bowman Technical Institute in Lancaster, PA. He was a jeweler and pawn broker, having been a partner of Quaker Pawn in New Philadelphia, and owner of Jeff’s Jewels.

He is survived by a wife, Mary (McMillen) Harsh, whom he married on April 22, 1972; a son, Brad (Emily) Harsh of Amsterdam; a sister, Janice (Howard) Holland of Carrollton; a brother, Hal (Cindy) Harsh of Carrollton; and two granddaughters, Mehgan and Kellyn Harsh.

Special thanks to family friend Linda Schoeppner, and Crossroads Hospice.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.