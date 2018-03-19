Jerry E. Long, 59

March 19, 2018   Deaths

Jerry E. Long, 59, of Jewett, died Friday, March 16, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center.

Born Sept. 20, 1958, in Canton, he was a son to the late Earl and Eleanor (Baxter) Long. He was the owner and operator of Long’s Concessions and a scrap metal recycler.

He is survived by four daughters, Holly (John) Harbold of Scio, Crystal (Michael) Carlson of Irondale, Julie Long of Freeport and Heather Long of Virginia; two stepsons, Jason (Jessica) Harvey of Scio and Scotty (Susan) Blanchard of Germano; five sisters, Debbie McMasters of Carrollton, Kathy Long of New Harrisburg, Nancy Long of Malvern, Beverly (Randy) Harmon of Sanford, NC, and Norma Little of New Philadelphia; three brothers, Robert (Debbie) Long of Massillon, David Long of Alliance and Randy Long of Wintersville; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-sister, Twila Scott; and a brother, Jimmy Long.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial will be in Germano Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

