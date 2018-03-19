Jerry E. Long, 59, of Jewett, died Friday, March 16, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center.

Born Sept. 20, 1958, in Canton, he was a son to the late Earl and Eleanor (Baxter) Long. He was the owner and operator of Long’s Concessions and a scrap metal recycler.

He is survived by four daughters, Holly (John) Harbold of Scio, Crystal (Michael) Carlson of Irondale, Julie Long of Freeport and Heather Long of Virginia; two stepsons, Jason (Jessica) Harvey of Scio and Scotty (Susan) Blanchard of Germano; five sisters, Debbie McMasters of Carrollton, Kathy Long of New Harrisburg, Nancy Long of Malvern, Beverly (Randy) Harmon of Sanford, NC, and Norma Little of New Philadelphia; three brothers, Robert (Debbie) Long of Massillon, David Long of Alliance and Randy Long of Wintersville; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a half-sister, Twila Scott; and a brother, Jimmy Long.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial will be in Germano Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.