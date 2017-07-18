Jo Ann H. Ford, 67

Jo Ann Hayden Ford, 67, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away July 3, 2017, at her home.

She was born Feb. 17, 1950, in Massillon.

Jo Ann was an accomplished artist and loved to paint. She volunteered her time and services at the Southern Arts Society located at the Depot in Kings Mountain, NC.

Left to cherish her memories are her brothers and sisters, Jack Hayden of Melbourne, FL, Jim Hayden of Jasper, TX, Jill Korst of Dade City, FL, and Judy (Rick) Myers of Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Howard and Mary June Fletcher Hayden, and her husband, Sammy Ford.

We love you Jo. Rest in peace.