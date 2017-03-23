Jo Ann Stubbins, 67, of Dellroy, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Aultman Hospital, Canton, OH.

Born June 16, 1949, in Twin City Hospital in Dennison, OH, she was a daughter to Herman Leonard and Rachel Virginia (Quillin) Stubbins.

Jo Ann enjoyed going to Roger’s Sale for the flea market and auctions. She collected movies on DVD. She was an animal lover and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her mother Rachael V. Noble of Amsterdam; her companion, Carl Lewis of Dellroy; a son, Dwane E. (Jennifer) Hasseman of Mineral City; a daughter, Teresa Morgan of Carrollton; a brother, John L. (Betty) Stubbins of Urichsville; a sister, Judy Edmonds of Amsterdam; six grandchildren, Damean ,Dezire and Doniven Hasseman, Hunter and Chantz Morgan, Kylee Haas and Kaitlyn Tucker ; and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death was her father and a daughter, Cathy Sue Hasseman.

Graveside service will be held April 6 at 3:30 p.m. in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.