Jo Paul, 59, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Born Aug. 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Donald and Darlene (Jobes) Mihal, and was a resident of the Magnolia-Carrollton area all her life.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Robby Atkinson, and their children, Lane and Lila, and her son Shawn Mihal, all of Carrollton; one sister, and three brothers, Dawn Mihal, John Mihal, Craig Mihal and Donald Mihal.

No services were held. Friends visited Jan. 6 in Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment was in Magnolia Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.