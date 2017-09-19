Joan Wells, 74, of Carrollton passed away Sept.18, 2017, in Oak Hill Manor in Louisville.

Born Dec.1, 1942, in Hayesville, NC, she was a daughter of the late James and Edna Marr Garrett.

Joan was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Wells, whom she married Oct. 7, 1962; two daughters, Angel Wells (Tim) Cogan of Minerva and Lori Wells Kaser of Millersburg; four grandchildren; and a great granddaughter.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Oak Hill Manor in Louisville and Great Lakes Hospice for their loving care.

A memorial service for Joan will be held Sept. 22 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Oak Hill Manor Activity Fund, 4466 Lynnhaven Ave. NE, Louisville, OH 44641.