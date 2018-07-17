Job Posting

Carroll County EMA/LEPC Full time Deputy Director

Carroll County EMA is seeking candidates for the full time position of deputy director/ floodplain coordinator.

This position will be responsible for assisting the Director with the day to day operations of the Carroll County EMA/LEPC as well as serve as the Carroll County LEPC/ Floodplain Coordinator. Candidate must have a Law Enforcement/First Responder type background with a vast knowledge of Carroll County.

Candidates for this position must possess a High School Diploma or GED. Candidate must have a valid Ohio Driver’s License. Must complete a county defensive driving course. Must complete your Professional Development Series Training within one year. Must complete NIMS 100, 200, 300, 400, 700 and 800 courses within one year. A CAMEO course will also be required.

Candidate must be able to organize and coordinate in accordance with:

ORC 5502.21 ORC 5502.51 The Robert T. Safford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. ORC 3750 Right to Know Program Circular 87 Standards for a Merit System of Personnel Administration.

Candidate must be able to operate the following equipment:

Computers Fax Machine Copy Equipment Telephones and Radios Automobile

Inherently hazardous or physically demanding working conditions are a part of this job.

Candidate is occasionally exposed to naturally occurring or manmade hazards such but not limited to floods, chemical leaks, spills, fires, tornados etc. Candidate will also be required to attend meetings and trainings as well as be on call 24 hours a day. This position description in no manner states or implies that these are the only duties and responsibilities to be performed by the incumbent. This position works at the pleasure of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and may be required to submit to a random drug screen.

This position is a full time 40 hour work week with benefits. Candidate will be required to travel and spend overnights out of town for training and all training will be paid through the Carroll County EMA/LEPC.

Applications can be obtained at www.carrollcountyohio.us under the Quick Links/Employment Opportunities tab or by contacting the Commissioners’ office at 330-627-4869.

Resume and application are due by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 to the Carroll County Commissioners, 119 S. Lisbon Street, Suite 201, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Carroll County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider