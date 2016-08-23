Joe L. Enoch, 65, of Carrollton, formerly of Minerva, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Astoria Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center.

Born March 15, 1951, in Canton, he was a son to the late Jovan “Joe” and Joan (Ford) Enoch.

He worked for Colfor, was a US Air Force veteran, graduate of Carrollton High School, and attended Kent State. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Andrea Enoch of Akron and Amanda Enoch of Minerva; a son, Jovan Jewett of Connecticut; three sisters, Janice (Raymond) Wilks of Alliance, Carla (Jim) McCully of Malvern and Julie (Tom) Walker; two brothers, Tim (Laura) Ford of Minerva, and Jamie (Keli) Ford; and grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with burial in Augusta Cemetery.