Joel Scott Warden, 58, lost his battle with cancer Jan. 20, 2017, in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lawrenceburg, KY.

Born June 11, 1958, in Canton, he was a son to Francis (Bud) and Dorothy Warden.

Scott graduated from Carrollton High School in 1976.

He is survived by his six sisters, Myla Sue (Suzy) Gantz of Carrollton, Sherry Holland and Lou Glasser of N. Ridgeville, OH, Jacque Aguilar of Florida, Kendra Smith of Homeworth and Nancy Blanchard of Minerva; son, Brian, and grandson, Michael, both of Salem; and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Scotty will be greatly missed by both his Ohio and Kentucky families. RIP Brother Dear. Fly high on the mountain.

The body has been cremated and as Scotty requested. There are no formal services.