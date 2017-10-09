John A. Bryan, 70

John Arthur Bryan, 70, of Kensington, died Oct. 5, 2017, at his home in East Township, Carroll County, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family.

Born Feb.12, 1947, he was a son to the late George A. and Rita (Kelly) Bryan.

John worked as a machinist for Minerva Machine, Barclay Machine and L.W. Nash. He was a farmer, carpenter and landlord. He graduated from Carrollton High School. John was a member of St. John’s The Evangelist Catholic Church in Summitville. John always had a sense of humor that made people laugh. He was liked by everyone he was a wonderful husband and Dad. He married Diane Marie (Kiewall) Bryan Nov. 11, 1967. They were married for 49 years.

Also surviving are two sons, Bob Bryan of Kensington and Dan Bryan of Minerva; three sisters, Mary Ellen Rutledge of Carrollton, Donna Edie of Bowerston and Deloris Maxquart of Hebron; three bothers, Raymond Bryan of Salem and Bill Bryan and Earl Bryan, both of Kensington; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bryan of Kensington; and a brother-in-law, Jim Roberts of Kensington.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eilleen Roberts and Jo Ann Burns; two brothers, David C. Bryan and Leonard Bryan; and a niece, Theresa Hartong.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 9 in St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Steve Wassie officiating. Burial was in St. John’s Church Cemetery in Summitville.