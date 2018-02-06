John G. Tubaugh, 79, of Carrollton, died in his home Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Born Feb. 7, 1938, he was a son of the late Harold and Irene Carrothers Tubaugh.

He retired from Republic Steel and was a farmer. He was an avid antique tractor puller and was a member of the Carroll County Antique Collectors Club. He was Methodist by faith.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Woods; three sons, Tom Tubaugh and Ronald (Amanda) Tubaugh, both of Carrollton, and Robert (Lori) Tubaugh of Amsterdam; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Tubaugh of Annapolis; and a sister, Virginia Geers of Canton.

He was preceded in death by two sons, John W. and James; and two daughters, Helen and Tammy.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name may be made to Community Hospice or Carroll County Antique Collectors Club.