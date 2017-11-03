John H. Tanner, 83, of Carrollton, OH, and Phoenix, AZ, died Oct. 25, 2017, in Hennis Care Centre of Dover.

Born Oct. 20, 1934, in Safford, AZ, he was a son to Max J. and Mildred (Love) Tanner. Raised in Phoenix, he graduated from West High; attended Phoenix College; and spent four years at Arizona State University with a scholarship in music.

John was the founder and president of TPC, Inc. in Phoenix, manufacturer of Tantalum parts for use in capacitors. His products are used in strobe lights, airplane ejection seats, the space program, the nuclear industry and the medical field. In 1999, John sold the business and retired to Ohio.

John kept up his loves of music, playing trumpet with many bands in the Phoenix area. He especially loved jazz, big band, and Latino music.

John loved to drive fast! He owned his own racecar; excelled in road rallies in his Porsche 356A and after retirement, enjoyed driving his Porsche Boxster.

John said his job after retirement would be to golf everyday, which he did until 2015. He had five holes-in-one during his golf “career,” each on a different course.

John had so much curiosity. He wanted to know how to do everything-studied and practiced until he “got it right,” then moved on to the next project.

He was an excellent photographer, developing and printing his own work.

He loved his dirt bike and spent a lot of his leisure time racing with his friends in the desert around Phoenix.

When John purchased his sailboat, he studied navigation. He kept his boat at Lake Pleasant north of Phoenix and although he enjoyed sailing, after several years, decided he was a “motor person,” donating the boat to the Sea Scouts.

John’s pride and joy project was building his airplane! It was almost completed when he became ill.

John was a member and past president of the Porsche Club in Phoenix, Musicians’ Union, Pointe Golf Club and Dove Valley Golf Club in Arizona.

John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca (Moore-Anthony) Tanner; his daughter, Sydney Tanner of Seattle, WA; son, Kevin (Darla) Anthony of Hudson, OH; son, Martin (Pam) Anthony of Scottsdale, AZ; and son, Jeff (Kim) Tanner of Murrieta, CA.

In addition, John is survived by nine grandchildren, Tanner, Lauren and Noah Anthony of Hudson; Connor and Christopher Anthony of Scottsdale; Kurtis (Amy) McGrew of Minerva, Jacob (Jenna) Tanner, Max (Levi) Tanner and Shelby Tanner, all of Murrietta; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Sydney Geesen and nephews, Andy (Margaret) and family and Eric Geesen, all of California; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pontecorvo; and his niece, Maggie of Phoenix.

John also leaves behind his dear friends, brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Moore; nephew, Mike (Jeni) Moore and family and his niece, Michelle (Rick) Pipes and family, all of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 25 years, Marianne (Pontecorvo); brothers-in-law, Joe Pontecorvo and Parker Geesen; and his nephew, Patrick Geesen.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Hennis Care Centre of Dover for the love and care given to John these last seven months.

In accordance with John’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no services. To sign an online guestbook for John visit the obituary link on the funeral home’s website at www.tolandherzig.com.

John’s favorite charities were: The Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.