John L. Wilson, 76

John Lawrence Wilson, 76, of Carrollton died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, from injuries sustained in a farming accident.

Born Oct. 18, 1940, in Jewett, he was a son of the late John and Anna Davis Wilson.

John was a retired heavy equipment operator and a veteran of the US Army. He was a lifetime farmer. John’s memberships included the United Mine Workers, Centre Unity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church, Unionport Masonic Lodge #333 and Unionport #360 Order of the Eastern Star.

John leaves behind his wife, the former Shirley Westfall, whom he married April 18, 2015; two daughters, Suzanne (Jim) McConnell and Vonda Barnhart; two stepdaughters, Connie (Ed) Prestia and Sharon (Jeff) Bellamy; stepson, Gary Teeter; son-in-law, Patrick (Lauren) Williams; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Anne Findling, in 2011; a daughter, Annette Williams; and a grandson, Connor Williams.

Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. in Baxter’s Ridge United Methodist Church near New Harrisburg with Rev. Richard Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, OH. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton and one hour prior to services in the church.