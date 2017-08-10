John T. “Ted” Rhuark, 84, formerly of Massillon and East Canton, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, OH.

Born June 10, 1933, in Dayton, he was a son to the late Elwood and Ida “Sid” (Campbell) Rhuark.

He was a Massillon resident for two years and formerly of East Canton for more than 20 years. Ted was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran. He retired from the U.S. Army reserves after 22 years where he served with the Army Security Agency. Ted was also retired from RTI Technologies Inc. He was a member of the Massillon Church of Christ, life member of the American Legion, Lowell D. Oberly American Legion Post #667 for 22 years, Massillon American Legion Post #0221 and the G.D.I. Club.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Ann Rhuark; 11 children, Lisa (Lewis) Miller, Larry (Sue) Kessler, Ron (Pam) Kessler, Carol (Randy) Sauers, Barney (Barb) Kessler, Barb (Doug) Slabaugh, Jane (Ray) Kmatz, Rich (Kris) Kessler, Tob (Mary Ann) Coss, Todd (Jennifer) Coss and Timothy (Tara) Coss; 23 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and one sister, Judith Eynon of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Georgia Munn; second wife, Anne E. Rhuark in 2012; and one grandson, Kevin Kessler in 2010.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. in Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Glenn Hawkins officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday from 1 – 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701 or the American Legion.

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com