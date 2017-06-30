Joseph A. Collins Sr., 49, of 269 Keyes Street, Sherrodsville, died suddenly Tuesday evening, June 27, 2017, in Union Hospital at Dover after becoming ill at his home.

He was born Aug. 18, 1967, in Massillon, to Thomas G., Sr. and Margaret A. “Marge” Ulrich Collins of Carrollton (Leavittsville). He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas G. Collins, Jr.

Joe was an enthusiastic outdoorsman whose favored activities were hunting, fishing and shooting his bow. He was a graduate of the Buckeye Career Center and a member of the NRA. He frequently volunteered to perform general maintenance for Sherrodsville Community Fire and Rescue. He was extremely fond of his puggles and beagle dogs.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons Joseph A. Collins, Jr. of Dennison, Zachary T. Collins of Sherrodsville, and Cameron Beadnell of North Carolina, and a sister, Mrs. Lori (David) Norris of Barnhill, O.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 5 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating. To leave an online condolence message, visit the funeral home website.