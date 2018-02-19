Joseph A. Johnston, 92

Joseph Allen (Joe) Johnston, 92, of Carrollton, died Feb. 17, 2018.

Born July 16, 1925, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Janet MacDonald Johnston of Carrollton; son, Joseph Clark Johnston (LuAnn) of Whiteville, NC; daughter, Anne Lawrence (Simon) of Hampstead, NC; daughter-in-law, Beth Johnston of Carrollton; a sister, Carol Kaufman (Robert) of Salem; a brother, Richard Timothy Johnston (Margaret) of Jamestown, OH; brother-in-law, Alan Menlo of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Alexis Johnston Bachrach (Eric) of Richmond, VA, Sarah Johnston Parks (Mark) of Wilmington, NC, Angela Johnston Cannon (Joseph) of Asheville, NC, Eric Johnston (Dana) of Saluda, NC, Summer Elisabeth Lawrence of Knoxville, TN, and Sydney Michelle Lawrence of Chapel Hill, NC; and great grandchildren, Shannon, Collin, Madeline, Allison and Joan, all of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Charles Allen (Chuck) Johnston; parents, Wilma Grace and Allen Thurman Johnston; a sister, Marilyn Menlo; and brother-in-law, Roderick MacDonald.

Joe graduated from Carrollton High School and proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1943-1946. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carrollton and was a former member of the Carrollton Civic Club.

Following in the footsteps of his father, he owned and operated the City Meat Market with an iron clad work ethic. His commitment to customer service was evident long before it became a trend. There were three additional pillars he held dear: his family’s welfare, golfing and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. If all these things were known to be in harmony, he might mark the moment with an occasional Jameson on ice, sitting dutifully on a coaster next to his favorite recliner.

At age 63, Joe hung up his butcher’s apron for the last time. In his retirement, he would revel in time spent with his beloved family, friends and golfing buddies.

We have lost someone very special whom we held with the greatest affection and respect.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 4-6 p.m. in Dodd’s Funeral Home in Carrollton. The funeral service will be held Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Michael Doak and Rev. Roderick MacDonald officiating. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Sharing Bread Program, 200 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Centreville Village Assisted Living for their loving care and support.