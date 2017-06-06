Joseph N. Moledor, 81

Joseph N. “Joe” Moledor, 81, of North Canton, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Saturday evening, June 3, 2017.

Born Sept.18, 1935, in North Canton, he was a son to the late Norman and Anna (Halter) Moledor.

He was a graduate of Hoover High School, and attended Kent State University. Joe was a US Army veteran who served from 1953-1955. He retired from The Hoover Company in 1982, after more than 30 years. He was a member of the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church where he was a founder of the Sharing Bread Program. Joe also held membership in the Carrollton Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Blue Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 230; a life member of the North Canton Sportsman’s Club; and founding member of The Hoover Gang.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth N. (Hartong) Moledor; children, Pamela (Joe) Sedon, of Carrollton, and Robert (Michelle) Moledor of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Emily (Keith) Niemeyer, Joseph (Katie) Sedon, Alec Sedon, Grant Moledor, Megan Moledor, and Spencer Moledor; one great-grandson; and a niece, Nancy (John) Cronin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Carnahan.

Funeral services will be held June 7 at 7 p.m. in Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4-7p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held Wednesday at 3:45p.m. prior to the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church Sharing Bread Program, 200 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615. Special thanks to the staffs at St. Luke Lutheran Home and Aultman Hospice for their loving care and support. (Karlo-Libby, 330-494-9644, www.karlofh.com)