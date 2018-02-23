Josephine A. Bolanz, 74, of Carrollton passed away early Thursday morning Feb. 22, 2018, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born May 3, 1943, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Silvie and Cecil Johnson Groom.

Josephine was the owner and operator of Jo’s Tan-O-Rama in Carrollton for 13 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

She is survived by a son, Robert (Anna) Bolanz; two daughters, Becky (Joe) Petrime and Stephanie Schmidt; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Alfred (Patty) Groom.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Bolanz, in 2007; a sister, Marjorie Keane; and a brother, Mifred Groom.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 26 in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Burial followed in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton was in charge of arrangements.