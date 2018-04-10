Joyce “Diane” Phillips, 64

Joyce “Diane” (Beckley) Phillips, 64, formerly of Kilgore, OH, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Fairfax Inova Hospital, after a hard fought illness.

Born Sept. 8, 1953, in Canton, she was a daughter to the late Merle J. Sr. and Bernice Beckley.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Walter D. Phillips of Delaplane, VA; daughters, Lynne Phillips and her partner, Scott Edmondson of Strasburg, VA, and Wendy Williams and husband, David of Hastings, FL; grandson, James Walter (Wendy) Phillips, the light of her life; her beloved grandpups, Lucy and Sky (Lynne); nephews, Bob Beckley and Merle Beckley III; niece, Sabine Meadows; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle James Sr. and Bernice Beckley; and a brother, Merle J. Beckley, Jr. all of Kilgore.

As she did with everything in life, she loved all of her family and friends with her whole heart. Even until the end, she wanted to make sure everyone knew how much she loved them and was trying to take care of them.

We invite everyone to her Celebration of Life Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m. in Kilgore United Methodist Church, 7176 Germano Rd SE, Kilgore. Meal served following service.

In lieu of flowers, her final wish was for her grandson, James to finish college. Memorial contributions can be made to Diane Phillips Memorial Fund, 9469 Maidstone Rd., Delaplane, VA 20144.