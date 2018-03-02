Joyce L. Babe, 72

March 2, 2018   Deaths

Joyce Lillian Babe, 72 of Carrollton, passed away in her residence Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Born June 24, 1945, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of Virginia (Hausler) Boley.

Joyce was a homemaker and worked for McDonalds for 15 years. She belonged to Carrollton Believers Fellowship Church of Carrollton. In her spare time, Joyce was self-employed doing childcare and cake decorating.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Arthur “Terry” Babe of the home, whom she married Feb. 24, 1968; two sons, Michael (Kristin) Babe of Macomb, MI, and Robby (Ashley) Babe of Gilbert, AZ; two daughters, Malissa (Tim) Babe Owensky of Mission Viejo, CA, and Michelle Babe of Canton; two brothers, Robert (Marcia) Boley of Canal Fulton, and Frank Boley of Washington; a sister, Lillian (Fred) Meek of Perrysville; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Joe Boley; and a granddaughter, Ashlee.

Funeral services were held March 4 in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton.

