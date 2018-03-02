Joyce L. Babe, 72

Joyce Lillian Babe, 72 of Carrollton, passed away in her residence Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Born June 24, 1945, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of Virginia (Hausler) Boley.

Joyce was a homemaker and worked for McDonalds for 15 years. She belonged to Carrollton Believers Fellowship Church of Carrollton. In her spare time, Joyce was self-employed doing childcare and cake decorating.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Arthur “Terry” Babe of the home, whom she married Feb. 24, 1968; two sons, Michael (Kristin) Babe of Macomb, MI, and Robby (Ashley) Babe of Gilbert, AZ; two daughters, Malissa (Tim) Babe Owensky of Mission Viejo, CA, and Michelle Babe of Canton; two brothers, Robert (Marcia) Boley of Canal Fulton, and Frank Boley of Washington; a sister, Lillian (Fred) Meek of Perrysville; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Joe Boley; and a granddaughter, Ashlee.

Funeral services were held March 4 in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton.