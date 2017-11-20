Juanita “Kay” Penick, 66, of Canton, formerly of Malvern, passed away, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in Aultman Compassionate Care Center after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born Feb. 24, 1951, in Steubenville, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Mabel (Thompson) McMullen.

She was a graduate of Malvern High School and a member of First Christian Church of Malvern.

She was the first woman and captain on Brown Township Fire Department, before retiring after 30 years.

Kay is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael D Penick; three sons, Michael D (fiance’ Danielle Bee) Penick, Jr., of Navarre, Brett (Kathryn) Penick, and Wayne Penick, both of Barberton; grandchildren Kelsie (Christopher) Hoelzle, Vanessa (Jake) Bohrer, Whitney, Makenna, Carissa, Kailey Penick, Austin Bamford and Spencer Beers; a sister, Judy (Charles) Meiser, of Zoar; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond Crabb and Buddy McMullen, and a sister, Janet Jacobs-Seltzer.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Nov. 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. in First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Rd NW, Malvern. The Last Alarm Service will be conducted by firefighters at 6:45 p.m. A meal will be served after callings hours. Food contributions are welcome.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the gofundme account set up in Kay’s name: https://www.gofundme.com/gmvtu2-final-expenses

Friends may register online at: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.