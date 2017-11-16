Judge urges civilians to fulfill their obligations to veterans

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Dominick E. Olivito Jr. spoke of the commitment veterans and soldiers make to the United States through the words of former presidents during the annual Veterans Day observance in Carrollton.

Olivito, Carroll County Common Pleas Court judge, shared President Lincoln’s words who said the debt owed veterans could never be repaid.

He used the words of George Washington, who sent a letter to the governors of the 13 colonies in 1783 urging them to care for soldiers returning from war.

“They (the soldiers) purchased liberty with the price of their blood,” he said.

“In the words of Washington, we share the commitment to men and women who serve and we must carry that commitment forward,” Olivito said. “Your presence here today echoes those words.”

He ask guest to fast forward to President Eisenhower, who said the country’s commitment to veterans has never waivered and shall never waiver.

The judge said in the world today, he does not feel civilians have shared the burden with soldiers and have not fulfilled their responsibility.

He shared statistics, noting:

* 7,200 people die every day in the United States;

*121 commit suicide every day;

* Of that 121, 22 are veterans, which translates into 8,030 per year;

*World War II veterans are dying at the rate of 362 per day;

*39,500 veterans are homeless in the United States;

“I ask you today to stand for the National Anthem and to be respectful to veterans and our flag,” he said.

Ninety-two-year-old Carl Miller, a World War II veteran, and 88-year-old John Lucas, a Korean War veteran, placed a wreath at the base of the Veterans Memorial in Westview Cemetery. They were joined by five Bell-Herron Middle School students who were scheduled to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. a week earlier on a school trip. However, the trip was cut short due to illness and four of the students were not able to fulfill their duty. One of the students, Jessi Cramer, was met in D.C. by her parents and did not return on the bus, and was able to place the wreath. She and the other student, Cauy Brammer, Chandra Brammer, Josie Burgett and Kaylee Leggett, also led the Pledge of Allegiance at the ceremony.

Tammy Newbold and Debbie Paulette of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Fighting McCook Post 3301 placed a wreath at the unknown soldiers memorial.

Veteran Charles Pearson, who is also chaplain for Post 3301, played Taps as veterans provided a 21-gun salute under the direction of Toby Davis, who served as officer of the day.

A Veterans Day dinner was held later in the evening at the VFW Post Home on Chase Rd. to honor veterans.