Judith A. Roach, 69

Judith Ann Roach, 69, passed away unexpectedly in her home, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Born Nov. 19, 1948, in Canton, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Strbavy) Madak.

Judie was a homemaker and active in St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

She is survived by two sons, Philip (Erin) Roach and Chad (Mandy) Roach, both of Carrollton; a daughter, Patricia (Ron) Clapper of Carrollton; a brother Joe Madak of Minerva; sisters Janet Edwards of East Canton and Joyce Foor of Ft. Myers, FL; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Roach; son, Anthony Roach; and sisters, Jean Calhoun and Joann Bennett.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church with Celebrant Fr. Victor Cinson. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Summitville. Calling hours will be held Jan. 11 from 7-9 p.m. in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Minerva.

