July 4th celebrations scheduled

An all-day celebration, “Let Freedom Soar”, is planned June 30 at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #2185, the day includes a variety of events, culminating with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Activities kick off with a flea market at 10 a.m., which runs until 3 p.m. The Mod Rod Pullers (garden tractor pull) will pull tractors from 3-6 p.m. in front of the grandstand followed by the band “Jon Doe” on stage from 7-9 p.m. Kids activities will be held from 3-6 p.m.

Admission to the grounds is by donation.

Individuals or groups which would like to set up a vendor table should contact Casey Phillips by email at phillipscassandra97@gmail.com or by phone at 330-312-2562.

The group continues to accept sponsorship money. Anyone interested in making a donation should contact Lynette Burke at 330-720-4838.

The fairgrounds is located at 160 Kensington Rd., Carrollton.

BERGHOLZ

An Independence Day celebration is scheduled July 4th in Bergholz, including a parade, party, speaker and food.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Second St. and will travel west on Second St. to Monroe St., down the hill to the park behind the fire station and disband there. To participate in the parade, contact Don Lyons at 740-768-2680.

A party in the park, sponsored by Bergholz Ruritans, Women’s Club, Fire Dept., EMS and area businesses, begins at noon. There will be free food, including French fries, hot dogs and drinks, popcorn and snow cones. Entertainment will be provided by D.J. Chelsea (Matta) Householder. The event also includes a salute to veterans, guest speaker and the naming of the Bergholz Citizen of the Year.

MWCD FIREWORKS

Fireworks are planned at two area Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) parks in celebration of July 4.

A fireworks display is planned at Tappan Lake Park June 30 at dusk and Atwood Lake Park July 6 at dusk.

Admission to the park is $8 per vehicle, payable at the gate.