‘Jumping’ John Gregg students raise over $5,000 for Heart Assoc.

BERGHOLZ – Students at John Gregg elementary school between Amsterdam and Bergholz leapt their way to another successful fundraiser after recently collecting $5,600 for the American Heart Association.

The school conducted its annual Jump Rope for Heart festivities March 12-16, where students collected donations from friends and families and concluded that Friday by jumping rope and partaking in other activities during their special time in gym class.

Led by physical education teacher Jim Marcus and former teacher Dr. Connie Crawford, who started the event nearly 40 years ago at the school, each class participated in contests such as the 30-second speed jump, endurance jump and long jump with the top three boys and girls selected for the two former games and three teams chosen for the latter. The long jump also featured two rope turners and one jumper for grades 2-3 and two jumpers for grades 4-6.

School PTO members also assisted by collecting and counting money, keeping track of the contests and doling out ribbons.

Marcus said John Gregg students have been supportive by raising thousands of dollars each year to help the AHA fight childhood obesity, heart disease and stroke through education and life-saving research. Last year, the school was recognized by AHA for raising more than $5,000 for the cause and has garnered as much as $7,000 in the past.

Students received prizes from the AHA based on their donation levels, but Marcus said they also gained satisfaction from helping others.