Jury finds in favor of township trustees in Fox Twp. road trial

A Carroll County petit jury has found the ownership of a public road in Fox Twp. to be the Fox Twp. Board of Trustees.

The jury of eight women and one man returned a verdict Friday afternoon for the defendant, Fox Twp. Trustees, following one hour of deliberation. They also returned a verdict for the plaintiff for damages in the amount of $307.80.

The trial, which began Monday and continued Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, involved a complaint filed Jan. 25, 2016, by the State of Ohio and Robert D. Eish of 10258 Olive Rd. NE, Salineville, vs. the Fox Twp. Board of Trustees, who include Tim N. Dayton, Todd E. Brown and Ryan Roberts. In the complaint, Eish contested the ownership of a portion of Olive Rd. in which he claimed ownership.

Also named as defendants were John A. Stephenson of 9072 Salineville Rd. NE, Salineville, Charles W. Madison of 3 Cleveland Ave., Salineville, and William G. Beadnell of 10084 Olive Rd. NE, Salineville, all adjacent property owners along Olive Rd.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from eight witnesses for the plaintiff and ten witnesses for the defendants. Testimony concluded at 11:45 a.m. Friday and the jury charge was given by Common Pleas Court Judge Dominick E. Olivito Jr., who presided over the trial.

The jury began deliberations at 2:14 p.m. and returned to the courtroom with the verdict at 3:30 p.m.

The defendants were represented by Atty. Milligan Pusateri and Eish was represented by Att. G. Jan Crawford, both of Canton.