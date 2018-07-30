Kaitlyn N. Mowery, 19, of Malvern, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

She was born May 6, 1999, in Canton.

She graduated from Malvern High School in 2017, where she was a cheerleader. She was an employee of Wendy’s in Carrollton and a member of Malvern First Christian Church.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Hope and Tim Burns of Malvern; father, Sean Mowery of Massillon; six siblings, Dylan Mowery and Madalyn Kurtz, both of Malvern, Kelly Burns of Canton, and Alexander Burns, Emily Burns and Elizabeth Burns, all of Coraopolis, PA; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Ava Mowery of Carrollton; maternal step grandparents, Richard and Sheila Burns of Wellsville; maternal grandparent, Chris Fowler; two nieces, Alayla and Amelia; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparent, Karen Dayton; paternal grandparent, Pat Harlan; and maternal great grandparents, Edith and Dalton Bricker and Norma Jean and Merle Thompson.

A memorial service will be held Aug. 4 at 12 noon in Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Ken Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be held Saturday one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in Kaitlyn’s name for a memorial fund at Huntington Bank. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.