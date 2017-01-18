Kaitlynn Wells competing in modeling event in California

Kaitlynn Wells, a senior at Carrollton High School and participant with Solid Rock Photos, was selected as one of seven winning portfolio applicants for the Destination: Seniors nationwide high school model search.

Wells will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Destination: Seniors 2017 photographer training event in Palm Spring, CA, later this month.

She and other winners will participate in stylized photo sessions at the famous Riviera Resort Hotel in Palm Springs along with sessions in downtown Palm Springs and the snow-capped California mountains.

The four-day event, in addition to providing the nationwide model search, serves as an annual training event for some of the nation’s finest high school senior photographers.

“It has been a number of years ago, but we have had the chance to shoot at the Riviera resort before and it, along with the surrounding area, offers an incredible backdrop for us to work with,” noted Solid Rock owner and lead senior photographer Suzanne Trimmer. “We can literally be photographing poolside in the morning, have lunch, and then be photographing in a snow storm in the mountains in the afternoon. There is really nothing like it!”

Wells is the daughter of Chad and Sarah Wells, who reside in Carrollton.