Karen Long, 72, of Second St., Carrollton, died Saturday evening Dec. 9, 2017, in Centreville Village in Carrollton.

Born Nov. 9, 1945, in Lake County, she was a daughter of the late Orville and Ellen Davidson Moore.

Karen was a retired cook for the healthcare industry. She attended Church of Christ Christian Disciples in Carrollton.

She is survived by her son, Sean Flynn of Carrollton; a daughter, Melissa (Todd) Schaar of Carrollton; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home.