Karina A. Riggle, 41

Previously from Carrollton, all the pain and suffering Karina Ann (Russell) Riggle has endured in her short life of 41 years came to a close Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

She has left this life to meet up with her mom, Debra (Beadnell) Russell, who preceded her in death several years ago.

The ones who are remembering her dimpled smile and beautiful sea blue eyes are: her grieving father, Ted Russell of Conway, AR; her son, Kristopher Fraizer of Memphis, TN: her daughter, Erica Giles of East Palestine; her uncles, Steve Russell of Carrollton, and Sam Russell of East Canton; and her aunts, Susan (Russell) Chaney and Mary Ann (Russell) Heuer both of Marion, OH.