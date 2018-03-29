Kathy Hinton Ericksen, 67, of Bamberg, SC, and wife of Charles George (Smoke) Ericksen, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, in Lexington Medical Center.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Canton, OH, she was a daughter to the late John Dean Hinton and Harriett Mae Ednie Hinton.

She was a 1968 graduate of Carrollton High School. She began working as a cashier in the Carrollton area and later worked as one of the activities directors at Carroll Health Center from where she eventually retired. Kathy adored her family and her precious dog, “Chevy”. She was well liked by all her many friends and neighbors.

Survivors include her husband of the home; two sisters, Charleen Day (Harley) of Dellroy, and Cheryl Mannion (Bill) of Carrollton; one brother, Mark Hinton of Carrollton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Mae Ericksen; her brother, Mike Hinton; and her sister, Margi Hinton.

The family suggest memorials be sent to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitals, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1942

