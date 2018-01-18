Kelly L. Lairson, 48

Kelly Lynn Lairson, 48, passed away Jan. 5, 2018, in Bakersfield, CA, following a sudden illness.

She was born June 3, 1969, in Twin City Hospital.

She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and sister. She was loved by all who knew her. She was employed by Kern County Mental Health where she served as a Recovery Specialist.

Kelly graduated from Malvern High School in 1987. She attended Bowling Green University and graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Education.

She is survived by her parents, Diane (Stevens) Lairson of Bakersfield, CA, and Tom Lairson of Minerva; her brothers, Scott (Jackie) Lairson of San Diego, CA, and Cliff (Tammy) Lairson of Mentor; three daughters, Theresa (Javier) Hamilton and Margaret and Marilyn of the home; a granddaughter, Allysidy; and a loving extended family.

A celebration of Kelly’s life was held Jan. 13 in Bakersfield, CA.