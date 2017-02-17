Kenneth F. Ash III, 48, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Born July 20, 1968, in Canton, he was a Timken High School Graduate.

Ken served in the U.S. Army, and later was employed as an Ironworker for Local 550 for 21 years. He was a member of the Iron Worker Hall 550, Great Trails in Malvern and the Carrollton VFW.

Ken is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ash; parents, Ken and Connie (Altieri) Ash of Canton; children, Alexander and Gabriel Ash of Carrollton; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Kathy Ash of Canton; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home; with Masonic services beginning at 7:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schoenbrunn Historic Village, P.O. Box 11, Dennison, OH 44621.