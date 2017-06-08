Kimble out as waste district’s recycling handler

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Following back-and-forth financial presentations by Kimble Companies and Barb Walton, director of the Carroll –Columbiana – Harrison (CCH) Solid Waste District, it came down to Kimble meeting proposed operating costs of the district – and they didn’t.

As a result, waste district board members voted not to renew a contract with Kimble Companies and agreed to go into business for themselves during a May 31 special meeting. Harrison County Commissioners Paul Coffland and Dale Norris voted no. The remaining commissioners from the three counties voted in favor of the motion.

The district board attempted to obtain a lower bid from Kimble to provide pick up service for recyclables for the district. When bids were submitted last month, Kimble’s bid was up 57% from 2016 costs.

The district paid Kimble $384,000 or $30,000 per month in 2016. The bid submitted for 2017 was $47,000 per month or $458,818 for a year. The second and third years of the contract increased even more than the first year proposed.

The total income for CCH for 2016 was $664,396 with expenses of $821,168.

Walton began work on the idea of the district purchasing trucks, recycling containers and hiring drivers to do the job. Carroll County Commissioner Jeff Ohler worked diligently with Walton to research the figures for all the components.

Those figures came in at a cost of $70,000 less per year than Kimble’s bid for the job. Ohler said they have done due diligence and researched all costs that might be associated with the operation. Costs and expenses were compared with Portage and Belmont counties, which provide their own pick up service.

“We have put together a yearly budget of $362,000. That’s $209,000 less than Kimble,” said Walton at a previous board meeting.

Those costs included the purchase of trucks, including maintenance and repairs, purchase of containers, maintenance and repairs and wages for two full time employees at 40 hours per week and one part time employee at 23 hours a week, insurance, fuel and other costs.

Kimble Companies Manager of Business Development Scott Walter said the cost of trucks and containers would be about the same for Kimble’s and CCH, labor would cost more for CCH, fuel costs would be about the same, and time to service the 77 sites would about the same.

Keith Kimble of Kimble Companies stated CCH had not included items such as insurance, accidents, tires, labor, fuel, loss of interest from capital and other items.

Walton assured the board that all of those items had been included in the cost estimates for CCH to start their own transportation system.

During a meeting of the board last week, Columbiana County commissioner Mike Halleck asked Walter if Kimble adjusted the bid down to meet the $70,000 figure.

“How close are you to $70,000?” Halleck asked Wednesday.

Walter said Kimble proposed a reduction of $39,000 the first year, $40,000 the second year, and $41,000 the third year.

“We’re too far apart,” said Halleck.

Walter responded by saying they were half way there.

Halleck said taking a business model on a piece of paper and implementing it are two different things. He said they didn’t get there, but they tried.

Halleck said Walton assures them it can be done on their own.

Carroll County Commissioner Bob Wirkner, who is also president of the CCH board, questioned Kimble regarding the pickup of commercial waste along the CCH pickup route. Wirkner said he has been told several times this does occur but has never been offered an explanation for the problem.

Walter said all the stops the trucks make for commercial pick up are between CCH regular pick up stops and equal about 23 percent of the stops. He asked how that question was relevant to this discussion.

Kimble said they used a computer program to put in only the CCH stops and used that as a pricing basis.

“About one fourth of the route is commercial. That’s the first I’ve been able to get a number regarding the commercial pickups,” said Wirkner.

Harrison County Commissioner Don Bethel asked what would happen to the quote offered by Kimble if, three years from now, CCH has not made a success of their own routes and pickups. Bethel said the district needs a back up plan and suggested more containers could equal less pickups and reduce the routes and the loads.

Coffland asked Walton if she was comfortable to recoup overhead and asked if she understood how to get there.

“There are a lot of unknowns because we’ve never done it. Other districts are doing it. I am confident we can do it,” stated Walton.

Walton will be busy implementing the new business for CCH because the current Kimble contract expires July 31.

A special meeting of the CCH board is scheduled June 19.