Kindergarten registration underway in Carrollton Schools

CARROLLTON – Kindergarten registration will take place in March for children who will be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2017.

Parents or guardians may stop in to their home schools to register kindergarten students between the hours of 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. At that time, a packet of forms and information will be handed out. It is not necessary to bring the child to registration.

Parents or guardians must bring:

Certified Birth Certificate (obtained at the child’s city of birth, from the Vital Statistics Dept.); Social Security Card; Immunization Records; Custody Papers; Proof of Residency w/parent name on it (Ex: utility bill, renter’s receipt, property tax receipt).

Parents will be asked to fill out a registration form for the child. At the time of registration an appointment will be made to bring the child to kindergarten screening.

Screening will be held April 4 and 5 in Our Lady of Mercy Hall. The screening lasts about one hour. Children must attend the screening.

Before entering school, the following immunizations are required at kindergarten entry:

* A second MMR (measles, mumps, rubella);

* A fifth dose of the DTap vaccine (if the fourth dose was administered prior to the fourth birthday);

* A three-dose series of Hepatitis B vaccine;

* A fourth dose of the Polio vaccine (if the third dose was administered prior to the fourth birthday);

* Two doses of the varicella administered on or after the first birthday.

The Carroll County Health Department will conduct a walk-in clinic April 4 and 5 between 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. No appointment is necessary during these times.

For additional information, call Cindy Olivito at 330-627-8067 or Darin Abel at 330-735-2850.