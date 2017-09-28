Kira Anderson crowned CHS fall homecoming queen

CARROLLTON – Kira Anderson was crowned 2017 Carrollton High School homecoming queen during a ceremony held prior to the Carrollton vs. Marlington football game Sept. 22.

She was crowned by 2016 queen, Taylor Keefer

Anderson, the daughter of Eric and Rani Anderson of Carrollton, is a four-year letterman in bowling and three-year softball letterman and a member of student council, French club and Academic Hall of Fame.

Following graduation, she plans to attend college and major in political science or broadcasting and continue her bowling career.

She attends Grace Chapel church in Minerva.

Other members of the court include Jazzlyn Pidgeon, Bailey McKarns, Grace Bartlow and Cassidy Laizure.

Pidgeon is the daughter of Jim and Tracie Pidgeon of Mechancistown, McKarns is the daughter of Kris and Jim Miller of Stow and Dan McKarns of Kensington, Bartlow is the daughter of Greg and Kristin Bartlow of Carrollton and Laizure is the daughter of Shane and Shelli Laizure of Carrollton.

The queen and her court were guests of honor at a dance held in the high school the following evening.